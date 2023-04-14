Popular rapper MC Stan, a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, and former tennis player Sania Mirza have become good friends after they attended Farah Khan's party where they developed a great bond. MC Stan Vs Abdu Rozik: Golden Boys Claim the Rapper Has Got ‘Attitude’ Post Winning Bigg Boss 16 (Watch Video).

Now, Sania has gifted him a few expensive gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh. He shared a picture of all the gifts given by Sania, including pair of Nike shoes worth Rs 91,000 and sunglasses worth Rs 30,000. Overall she gave him gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh and the rapper thanked her. Tina Datta Avoids Paps’ Question on MC Stan-Abdu Rozik’s Tiff and Shalin Bhanot’s Bekaboo (Watch Video).

MC Stan Shares Gift He Got From Sania Mirza

MC Stan Shares Gift He Got From Sania Mirza (Photo Credits: Instagram)

MC Stan took to his Instagram and shared the photos of a brand new pair of black Nike shoes and new Balenciaga sunglasses and wrote in the caption: "Appreciate it Appa, ty @mirzasaniar" and also mentioned his famous line: "Tera ghar jayega isme!!" along with a pink heart." He had also performed at Sania's retirement party.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).