After claiming that Munawar Faruqui “two-timed and lied”, it seems Ayesha Khan is now growing closer to him as she was seen giving him a haircut in the house. Later, she asks him to ask the housemates to compliment his hairstyle that she gave him. Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Faces Nomination Heat; Exes Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan Serve Romance (Watch Video).

A soft side of Munawar can be seen since the entry of Ayesha otherwise, he would focus on the game, but now he can be seen taking care of her, telling her to stay hydrated as she was coughing in front of him.

Check Out This Cute Moment Between Ayesha and Munawar

What Cooking Between Ex Lovers Munawar and Ayesha?

The two will also be seen flirting with each other in the upcoming episode. Isha Malviya tells Ayesha that, in her opinion, Munawar is getting attracted to the wild card entrant. Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Bigg Boss 17’s Wild Card Entry Who Accused Munawar Faruqui of Double Dating.

When Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt asks Ayesha what her status with Munawar is, she clarifies that she doesn't want him in her life at all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2023 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).