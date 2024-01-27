Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik, who was a bit hit on Bigg Boss 16, has predicted that Munawar Faruqui will clinch the title in the reality show's 17th edition on Sunday, January 28, night. The reason he gave was the Munawar enjoyed massive support from his many girlfriends, who are actively garnering votes for him. As the excitement builds up for the much-anticipated finale on January 28, Abdu's endorsement adds a touch of intrigue to the unfolding drama. Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashetty - Who Will Win Salman Khan’s Show? VOTE NOW!.

Making a stylish entrance in Mumbai, Abdu was dressed in a blue shirt, matching pants, a sleek black jacket, stylish boots and a trendy cap. He happily posed for the paparazzi, creating a buzz among fans who had gathered to greet him at the airport arrival. Abdu's arrival has only pumped up the levels of anticipation for the finale. When asked about his favourite contestant and potential winner, Abdu stated in his usual lighthearted style: "I think that guy, what's his name, Munawar will win because he has too many girlfriends, and all of them are voting for him. Even I am voting for him." Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's Energetic Performance on 'Bole Chudiyan' to Set the Stage on Fire (Watch Video).

As the season moves towards its thrilling finale, the top 5 contestants for Bigg Boss 17 have been unveiled. The lineup includes Arun Mashetty, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande. The intense competition among these finalists has kept viewers on the edge of their seats, making the finale an eagerly awaited event.