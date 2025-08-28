Bigg Boss Season 19 kickstarted on the 24th of August this year and within just 4 days of its airing, the show has already seen some massive showdowns between contestants. The latest argument took place between Gaurav Khanna and Kunickaa Sadanand where the latter was seen getting mad at Gaurav. The promo shared by the host channel on their social media account, shows Tanya Mittal trying to create a rift between Kunika and Gaurav. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik Reveals He Had a Crush on Shraddha Kapoor in School, Music Composer Praises Actress, Says ‘Insaan Bhi Itni Sweetheart’ (Watch Video)

Tanya Mittal Tries To Create Rift Between Kunickaa Sadanand and Gaurav Khanna

In the promo, Tanya is seen telling Kunickaa how her motherly bond with Gaurav is becoming more strong in the house and is getting noticed by all. While Tanya's words may have come across to be harmless, it clearly seemed to have affected Kunickaa. After Tanya left, an upset Kunickaa was seen confronting Gaurav angrily and telling him not to call her as his or anyone's mother in the show, unless he truly meant to make her feel that way. Gaurav, who understood Tanya’s game plan, tried to explain to Kunika that Tanya was simply attempting to poison her mind and create a rift between the two, and that his emotions towards Kunika as a mother were pure.

Watch ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Promo:

Kunickaa Sadanand Stays Upset

But to his dismay, Kunika continued to remain upset and chose not to pay any heed to his words. For the uninitiated, Kunika and Gaurav had developed a beautiful and clean bond with each other. Gaurav was often heard telling Kunickaa how she reminded him of his mother, and even Kunika had replied saying that she had a son of Gaurav's age. Looks like the drama will further intensify because while the rift was on, Tanya was seen going to her other set of friends in the Bigg Boss house and rejoicing over how she successfully created a rift between Kunickaa and Gaurav. Who Is ‘Bigg Boss 19’ First Captain Kunickaa Sadanand? Know About Actress-Turned-Lawyer’s Two Marriages and Affair With Kumar Sanu.

Nehal Chudasama and Abhishek Bajaj Clash Over Food

Just two days ago, an ugly fight took place between other contestants Nehal Chudasama and Abhishek. Nehal who had cooked food for the entire house, when returned to the kitchen after freshening up, saw that there was no chicken left for her and everybody had finished it. Nehal, who was extremely hungry broke down in tears and got mad at Abhishek because other housemates brainwashed her into believing that it was him for gobbled up all the chicken. In another fight between the two, Nehal was seen questioning Abhishek's upbringing and also called him not worthy of staying in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

