Bigg Boss automatically associates with high drama and lowly scheming. An important aspect of both can often be the ability to shed copious tears at the drop of a hat. It is a gameplan that has served many contestants well, over 14 seasons. Bigg Boss: From Kavita Kaushik, Karishma Tanna to Imam Siddiqui, Let’s Take a Look at the Meanest Housemates of All Times

IANS picks the best Cry Babies of the show, across all seasons. We have arranged the lot in reverse chronological order.

JASMIN BHASIN

As soon as she entered the 14th season of Bigg Boss, she was seen getting hyper over the smallest things such as washing clothes. A teary-eyed Jasmin was pacified by her friends Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and she shared that she got to know in the show how difficult it is to wash clothes. The "Naagin" actress was later seen breaking down during a task, as well as on her best friend Aly Goni's entry and exit.

ARTI SINGH

Arti Singh was a part of the 13 season. She broke down on several occasions. The most famous incident was when she was called former contestant Sidharth Shukla's fixed deposit. She was also seen in tears when she met her brother Krushna Abhishek in a family weekend episode.

DEEPIKA KAKAR

Deepika Kakar is the winner of season 12, considered by many as the most boring season of all times in the history of Bigg Boss. However, the "Sasural Simar Ka" actress may have mistook the controversial reality show as another "saas-bahu" saga and was always ready to shed tears for some or the other reason.

RIMI SEN

She is tagged the "Sob Queen" of Bigg Boss 9. The defining moment happened when show host Salman Khan played a prank on her. He told Rimi that he was giving the finale ticket to her and she would have to be a part of the show for three months! Rimi started crying and blamed the makers for torturing her. With the prank gone wrong, Salman had to give away his joke and tell her the truth! He told her that she'd have to deal with all kinds of people and she couldn't afford to give up this easy.

AASHKA GORADIA

She was the most scared and the emotional housemate on season six. The actress was seen crying every time fellow housemate Imam Siddiqui targeted her. She burst in tears when Imam shed all his clothes and slipped into a skin coloured bodysuit to irk her.

JUHI PARMAR

The crying game actually worked for her, as she went on to win season five! The actress seemed to have taken the telly bahu tag a tad too seriously as she would be seen crying even while fighting. Be it her fights with Amar Upadhyay or during her then husband Sachin Shroff's visit in the show, the actress found a reason to cry under almost any given curcumstance.

