Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 opened up about her private life including her divorce with Manish Makhija, with whom she parted ways in 2014 after over a decade of marriage. Talking about her private life and relationships in the show, Pooja said, "I was married for almost 11 years. Then we decided that something is not right so why to live a lie." Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui Discuss Jiya Shankar's Skin Tone, Netizens Allege Racism! (Watch Video).

Calling her former spouse a good man, she added, "He was not an actor, but he belonged to the media business, and he was a good man." Pooja, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, revealed that they took their own separate ways with "dignity". Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Avinash Sachdev Plays Cupid, Sparks Romance between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri!

Further, she added, "I didn't want to have kids when I want kids, and I love kids. But then, I didn't want to have kids and I couldn't lie. At the risk of never meeting somebody it is okay but I cannot live a lie. When we lie, the blame game starts and I didn’t want that. Whatever it was, it was good. We maintained dignity and parted ways." Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2023 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).