Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has been creating a lot of buzz online. After a slow Season 8, fans of the popular reality show are highly excited about the upcoming season. While Nagarjuna Akkineni has been hosting the show for quite some time now, reports had suggested that the creators were considering Nandamuri Balakrishna for the role. However, a new report has revealed that the makers have extended their agreement with Nagarjuna, who will return as the host for his seventh season. ‘Bigg Boss’ Telugu 8 Winner: Contestant Nikhil Takes Home INR 55 Lakh and the Trophy in Nagarjuna’s Reality Show.

Nagarjuna Confirmed As Host of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’?

While there were reports about Vijay Deverakonda taking over the hosting duties for Bigg Boss Telugu 9, it was also speculated that Nandamuri Balakrishna would be replacing Nagarjuna Akkineni in the iconic role. If that were the case, the show would have marked the Daaku Maharaaj actor's second project as a host after Unstoppable with NBK. However, a recent report revealed that Nandamuri Balakrishna will not be hosting BB Telugu 9. According to OTTPlay, Nagarjuna has renewed his contract and will once again return as the show's host.

Akkineni Nagarjuna in ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’

Amid speculations, a report in 123Telugu revealed that social media influencer and actor Babloo is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. However, there has been no official confirmation yet. Babloo was previously rumoured to be part of earlier seasons but didn’t make it to the final of the contestants. Fans can expect the new season to premiere in September 2025. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: YouTuber and Actor Babloo Confirmed as First Contestant of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show?.

On the movie front, Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently gearing up for the release of Kubera, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dhanush. He also has Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie in the pipeline, where he will feature alongside Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan.

