Actor Mikhael Kantroo is all set to feature in the upcoming thriller series Candy. In the Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy-starrer, Mikhael will be seen playing a character called 'Luka'. Talking about his role in Candy, Mikhael shared: "I'm essaying a character named Luka who is strong, silent and secretive. A man with his ear to the ground and is as mysterious as the town of Rudrakund. He runs a club called Cube." Candy: Ronit Roy, Richa Chadha Talk About Their Roles in Upcoming Crime Series.

Opening up on the challanges of playing the character, the actor said: "One of the challenges was that Luka is intended to be mysterious therefore I had to communicate in silences. I had to understand the director's vision for the character and restrain myself." Candy Teaser: Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy’s Voot Select Thriller Is All About Drugs, Politics and Murder (Watch Video).

"Then came Luka's physicality, which was tricky because he's much bigger in size than me, so while he has an intimidating presence, he doesn't have to do much to exert himself," he added. Set against a picturesque backdrop of a boarding school in the mountains, the series is billed as a murder mystery. Helmed by Ashish R. Shukla, the series stars Richa Chadha, Ronit Roy, Manu Rishi Chadha and others. Candy will release on September 8 on Voot Select.

