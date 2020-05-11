Chahatt Khanna On Dealing With Depression During Lockdown: 'I'm In Constant Touch With My Counsellor via Video Call'

Chahatt Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Chahatt Khanna, who became a household name with her stint in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, recently had her fill with trolls, so much that she deactivated her Instagram profile and has sworn off of social media. Chahatt, was recently in the news for her alleged link-up with singer Mika Singh when they started posting mysterious posts to promote their single 'Quarantine Love'. It can be recalled that right before she gave up social media, Chahatt gave trolls an earful, for critiquing her single-mother status. Chahatt Khanna Deactivates Instagram After Slamming Trolls Who Shamed Her For Being A Single Mother (View Post).

In her posts, Chahatt also revealed that all this social media trolling did take a toll on her and that she was dealing with depression. And in a conversation with ETimes, Chahatt opened up and revealed, "Had I known it (depression) it would have been easy for me and my counsellor to rectify that point. We don't know where it comes from, where it vanishes and goes back. I don't know much about it. It's just that I am dealing with it and coming out of it in a healthy and most challenging way. I just wanted to stay out of the whole fake world and do something real in my life. So, I thought, let's take a break from people, social media and everything which glitters. I'm in constant touch with my counsellor via video call." Quarantine Love Music Video Out: Mika Singh Romances Chahatt Khanna During Lockdown as He Covers Kehna Hai and Bade Achche Lagte Hain (Watch Video).

When asked about her decision to stay away from social media, Chahatt went on to say, "I have just temporarily deactivated my account because I am busy like a 'donkey' for my new tender and this is going to be for another 10-12 days. Firstly, I won't be able to use social media and I also don't have time for this. Secondly, it had become too much for me. Social media is a platform where you can put forth your opinion and people did not have a great opinion about me on social media. So, I thought that 'Bahut zyada ho raha hai.' So, I took a break and I will be back soon when I have time for it."

Revealing what a relief it has been for her without social media and how she has been spending her lockdown period, Chahatt was quoted as saying, "After eight years, I started painting. Usually, I would take at least two to three days and even more to complete a painting but now I am able to finish a painting in one day. I am catching up with my old hobbies like painting, writing and so much more. I have completed three scripts during this 2.5 months of quarantine and work is going on. It's kind of very real, authentic and old school and therapeutic. These are the values that we have been brought up in and I am reliving them again." Well, Chahatt Khanna seems to be on the road to recovery!!