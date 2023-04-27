The timing, energy and the star cast of Hera Pheri is amazing. I can't wait for Hera Pheri 3. And same for 3 idiots, a light-hearted and amazing film," she says. Sometimes comedy makes certain people upset and it results in trolling and bullying on social media. As she mentions: "Sometimes people are affected while performing comedy, some people get hurt and then the trolling starts on social media. I don't understand the mindset of people because on social media they just need a chance to bully someone. But freedom of speech can sometimes become an issue because people can't talk about anything and everything." Bikini-Clad Kavita Kaushik Kisses Husband Ronnit Biswas on Beach As She Appreciates His Efforts on Her Birthday (Watch Video)

She says that one should avoid saying anything that hurts the sentiments of any person. "We should avoid saying things that would hurt someone. I think some shows don't follow this and that is why they get trolled. We should see everyone's point of view and we should think before saying anything. Web series have taken a lot of freedom of speech. I think it should be made with a lot of thinking. Nowadays no one wants stress. People love to watch shows where you don't have to use your mind. Hence comedy is the best medium.," she concludes.