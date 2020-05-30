Comedienne Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Put Family Plans on Hold Owing to Coronavirus Outbreak

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bharti Singh is one of the most loved and one of the most popular comediennes in the country. This 35-year-old television personality has done various shows and also participated in some of the reality shows as well. Talking about her personal life, the ace comedienne Bharti married writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa in December 2017. It has been almost two and a half years since they’ve been married and as per latest reports, the couple was keen to expand their family in 2020. But the duo had to put all their family plans on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bharti Singh's Birthday Gift For Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa Is A Beautiful Tattoo (View Pic).

The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact in everyone’s lives. There have been major changes for individuals across the globe and now many are trying to get used to this new normal. Talking about women who are expecting or planning to have a baby, are even more tensed due to the kind of impact this deadly virus has. In an interview to an entertainment portal, Bharti Singh revealed what made her and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa to delay their family plans. Bharti Singh’s Writer Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa Debuts As ‘Dialogue Writer’ For Modi Biopic.

Bharti Singh was quoted as saying, “Well, I want to become a mother. In fact, Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mein 20-20 khel loon. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, I don’t wish to take any chance. I can’t plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now, it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant, you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby’s life at risk,” reports Telly Chakkar.

Before getting hitched, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa dated each other for almost seven years. The couple started dating during the show Comedy Circus. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.