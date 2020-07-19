Four days ago, Shrenu Parikh left her fans worried as she revealed on social media that she is tested positive for COVID-19. She also revealed that she has been admitted to a hospital in Vadodara. Today, although not a relief, but the popular TV actress has shared an update about the status of health. She has revealed that she has been discharged from the hospital. She posted a picture where she is sitting in a wheelchair. 4 Years of Ishqbaaaz: Nakuul Mehta Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Other Cast Members Reminisce Time Spent On The Show (View Posts).

Shrenu took to social media to thank her family, friends and fans for their wishes and messages. Shrenu added that she is recovering swiftly and will remain in self-isolation at her residence.

She wrote, "My Dearest extended family, friends n my well wishers! I just don't know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital. Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much. May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound,"

By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital. Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much. pic.twitter.com/Jy1tPn1HFq — shrenu parikh (@shrenuparikh11) July 18, 2020

Shrenu has worked in TV shows like Ishqbaaz, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sarv Gun Sampann.

In the last few days, quite a few celebs have been tested positive for COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, were diagnosed with the disease and admitted to hospital this week.

