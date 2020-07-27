And Marvel is back at it again, making headlines for all the wrong reasons, some of them being its cultural appropriation. While the streaming giant garnered lots of negative press during the release of Iron Fist, actor Peter Shinkoda, popularly known for his Daredevil character of Nobu Yoshioka, an integral part of the criminal syndicate The Hand, has accused former Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb of deliberately writing Asian characters down in series and also of passing some cultural-inappropriate comments during the production of the show. Charlie Cox Reacts to his Daredevil Being a Part of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 and His Answer May Disappoint You.

In a #SaveDaredevil Con round table, Shinkoda, during a panel discussion with actors Geoffrey Cantor and Tommy Walker, revealed how his character and Madame Gao's (Wai Ching Ho) was scrapped from the Daredevil storyline as Jeph Loeb had instructed writers to do so, telling them how no one gave a shit about Asian actors. Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 May See Two Defenders Making their MCU Debut.

Check Out The Video Below:

Actor Peter Shinkoda, who played Nobu in Netflix’s Daredevil talks about how Jeph Loeb, the head of Marvel Television (at the time) forcibly cut his character’s original story arc because ‘nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people’. Absolutely appalling. pic.twitter.com/bGbIycbc7R — Will (@WilliamD1123) July 26, 2020

In the video, an initially reluctant Shinkoda is heard saying, "I'm kind of reluctant to say this, but...I'm going to take this moment, but I have to because — because I just have to. I'm not into really protecting certain things anymore," Shinkoda said during the Zoom Livestream. "Jeph Loeb told the writers' room not to write for Nobu and Gao — and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners — that nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people. There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called Blade that was made where Wesley Snipes kills 200 Asians each movie. Nobody gives a s---, so don't write about Nobu and Gao, so they were forced to put their storyline down and drop it."

"All that backstory was dropped. The writers told me they regret it and they were reluctant to do it because they were stoked about including that in the storyline but they were prevented so I had to concoct this other storyline and rock that material I was given," Shinkoda revealed. Marvel has time and again been pulled up by one and all for their cultural appropriations in their TV series and even in their films. Jeph Loeb, until the time of filing the story, did not respond to the allegations.

