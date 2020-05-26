Dark Season 3: Final Season of The Netflix Thriller To Release on June 27 (Watch Video)

Dark Season 3 To Release on June 27 On Netflix (Photo Credits: YouTube, Twitter)

The first-ever German series on Netflix, Dark, received a positive response from the viewers of the online streaming platform. And after two successful seasons, the science-fiction based thriller which had been given the green light for its third season is all set for release. In a tweet, it has been revealed that the third season of Dark will be released on Netflix on June 27, 2020. Dark on Netflix Plays Mind Games With You! Here's Why You Must Get This German Time Travel Series On Your Watchlist.

The series, created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, follows the journey of the fictitious town of Winden in Germany. The events begin when two if the town's kids go missing under mysterious circumstances and the search for them unravels dark secrets of the town and its residents, secrets that are hard to digest. Year Ender 2019: Fleabag, Stranger Things, Succession - 10 Best Web Shows Of the Year.

It’s official! The final season of Dark will be released on June 27! pic.twitter.com/eaJC3bAvdu — Dark Netflix (@DarkNetflixDE) May 26, 2020

The investigation into the missing kids opens a can of worms and that forms the crux of the complicated and convoluted web-series. A perfect amalgamation of science fiction, thriller, horror, mystery and suspense, Dark was a welcome change from standard OTT content and lovers of all the above genres welcomed the web-series with open arms. Dark is considered one of the leading shows on Netflix, given its 'edge of the seat' storytelling and the third and final season of this 'blink and you'll miss the plot' kinda show is an eagerly awaited one.