Deepika Singh's Mother Finally Starts Her COVID-19 Treatment in a Delhi Hospital After She Seeks Help from CM Arvind Kejriwal

Diya Aur Baati fame Deepika Singh had earlier taken to her social media account to share her ordeal. The actress had revealed how her mother has been tested positive for COVID-19 but the hospital staff at Lady Hardinge hospital Delhi aren't really helping her with treatment. Her family was also not provided with her test reports and father was asked to click its pictures instead. The actress had even asked for some help from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi and seems like her ordeal didn't fall on deaf ears. Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Requests Delhi CM For Help (Watch Video).

Deepika took to her Instagram account to share an update while also informing that her mother has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital. "Thank you to Delhi Govt & health minister for the immediate response to my tweet & video. Finally my mother got admission in Sir Gangaram hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery. @msisodia @ArvindKejriwal @Abhishek_asitis @drharshvardhan #Atirekbharadwaj (sic)," she wrote while sharing the update and showing her gratitude. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Singh & Family Return Home From Hospital But Still COVID-19 Positive (View Post).

Check Out Deepika Singh's Post

Deepika isn't the only celebrity name who has tweeted about the lack of COVID-19 related response from the Delhi government. Earlier Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Charvi Saraf had shared her plight about how despite showing symptoms, the doctors and hospitals in Delhi are refusing to get her tested. Hopefully, Arvind Kejriwal will take a note of her situation and do the needful.

