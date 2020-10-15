The fans of the series Dexter can be happy now as the makers have planned its revival. The American TV series on the serial killer ran for eight seasons successfully, last one being in 2013. Showtime confirmed the return of the lead star Michael C. Hall for this new run. The new one will be of 10 episodes and will go floors in 2021. Makers are hopeful to debut it by fall that year. Brian Grazer, Terence Winter and Nicholas Pileggi Working on Mob Drama For Showtime.

Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime said in a statement, "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that (executive producer) Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it."

The revived Dexter will be executive produced by Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds. Dexter was popular as a serial killer working in Miami Police Department, hunting for other serial killers. He is also known to be an expert blood spatter. It has to be seen how the new project turns out to be with the original lead. All the Dexter fans are in for a treat!

