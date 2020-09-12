Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia took to her Instagram account to share the news of her mother's demise. The actress penned a very emotional note while remembering her late mother and her fans were quick in offering condolences and share her grief. Dipika spoke about how difficult is it to lose a parent and how grave and deep the loss that really is. The comment section on Dipika's post is currently flooded with all the good messages asking her to stay strong and praying for her mother's soul to rest in peace. Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita Feels the Indian Government Should Felicitate the Ramayan Team With Padma Awards.

"Loss of your parent is a grief one cannot go by easily" captioned Dipika while sharing the news of her mother's demise. The actress who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan rose to prominence when the show was re-telecasted on Doordarshan during the COVID-19 lockdown. It smashed all the TRP ratings and made these actors popular with the younger audiences. Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita From Ramayan Believes the Re-Telecast Was a Grand Hit Due to the Show’s Original Success.

Check Out Her Post

View this post on Instagram Mum 🙏 RIP A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala) on Sep 11, 2020 at 9:14pm PDT

Dipika's Instagram followers have been steadily increasing ever since the I&B Ministry decided to re-air on the channels. The actress had previously shared a monochrome picture of her parents to wish them on Teacher's Day. She was extremely close to them and the loss of her mother was a shock too big for her to bear.

We pray for her mother's departed soul to rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).