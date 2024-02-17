Reality TV star Divya Agarwal, who is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, restaurateur and influencer Apurva Padgaonkar, gave a sneak peek into her home, saying, "kal se shaadi chalu". Taking to Instagram Stories, where she has 2.9 million followers, Divya shared a video of her home, accompanied by the tune of 'What a mess'. The MTV Ace of Space 1 winner will tie the knot with Apurva on February 20. Apurva owns multiple restaurants in Mumbai. It's Official! Divya Agarwal to Tie the Knot With Fiancé Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20 (Watch Video).

Divya Agarwal's Instagram Story

Divya Agarwal's Instagram Story

On Valentine's Day, Divya shared some romantic pictures of her with Apurva and announced her wedding date. In the caption, she had written: "Every day is Valentine's for us, and the month of February will be the most special month for us. ... 20th February 2024, we will be husband and wife forever." Earlier, the nuptials website Wedding Sutra had shared pictures from their pre-wedding shoot, in which we can see Divya dressed in an orange ethnic attire, even as Apurva dons a red kurta-pyjama.

Wedding Sutra captioned the pictures: "Actress @divyaagarwal_official and restaurateur @apurva.insta are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on 20th February. After their nuptials, Divya and Apurva did an editorial shoot with Wedding Sutra at Cafe Panama. Nine years ago, their eyes met across a Navi Mumbai lounge. Today, their hearts beat as one, ready to embark on their happily ever after." The note added: "Get ready for an at-home wedding that's both simple and stunning, blending Maharashtrian and Punjabi cultures like a perfectly spiced chai (Divya's favourite beverage)." Art Moulika -- the wedding card designer -- shared an animated video of the lovebirds. The hashtag for their wedding is #cocokibaico. In December 2022, Divya and Apurva got engaged to each other.

Earlier, Divya was dating her MTV Splitsvilla 10 co-contestant Priyank Sharma. Thereafter, she was said to be in a romantic relationship with MTV Roadies contestant Varun Sood. They worked together on Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace of Space. On the work front, Divya is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. She was last seen in the web series Fuh Se Fantasy and the music video Rista Rista.

