Drama queen Rakhi Sawant is back in the headlines with yet another shocking revelation. The actress, who had been living in Dubai for some time, has returned to Mumbai for her upcoming project Pati Patni Aur Panga. Looking unrecognisable in a slimmer avatar, Rakhi arrived on set in a black shimmer saree with curly hair, posing confidently for the paparazzi. ‘Aap Meri Bohot Acchi Dost Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s ‘Fiance’ Dodi Khan Reveals Why He Won’t Be Marrying Actress Anymore, Promises To Make Her ‘Pakistan Ki Bahu’ (Watch Video)

Rakhi Sawant Shocking Claim – Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father

True to her style, Rakhi stirred the media with a surprising claim. While chatting with photographers, she said, “Meri maa ab iss duniya mein nahi rahi… unhone mere liye ek chitthi chorri thi ki tumhare asli papa toh Donald Trump hai,” (My mother is no longer in this world… she left a letter for me saying that my real father is Donald Trump). The remark left everyone in splits. When one of the paps teased her about US President Trump troubling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rakhi instantly shot back, “Thank you so much. Mere se panga na lo.”

Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Moved to Dubai After Parents Death

Switching from her humorous tone, Rakhi grew emotional while talking about her personal struggles. She revealed that she had moved to Dubai after losing both her parents to cancer. “I wanted to hide from all of you, that’s why I went to Dubai,” she admitted. Reports also suggest she purchased a luxury apartment there and is planning new ventures, including an acting academy in Al Karama. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: Rakhi Sawant, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani Summoned for These Dates by Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Rakhi Sawant’s Divorce Battle With Adil Khan Durrani

Her personal life, however, has not been free of controversy. Rakhi has been engaged in a bitter divorce and legal disputes with her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, accusing him of financial mismanagement, abuse and extortion. Adil, in return, has levelled charges of property fraud, infidelity and leaking private videos. While critics claim she shifted abroad to avoid legal troubles, Rakhi insists it was mainly for fresh career opportunities.

Rakhi Sawant Expresses Joy on Returning to India

The actress further shared her excitement about returning to India. “Shaadi ka mahaul hai toh main khush hoon. Ye channel ne mujhe bahot support kiya hai aur aaj Rakhi Sawant joh kuch bhi hai usmein channel ka bahot bada haanth hai, Bigg Boss and all mein aapne mujhe dekha hai,” ((It’s a wedding vibe, so I’m happy. This channel has always supported me, and whatever I am today, the channel has played a huge role in it. You’ve seen me in Bigg Boss and everything else as well) she said. Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal From Pakistani Islamic Cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi After Dodi Khan, but Here’s the Catch (Watch Video)

Rakhi Sawant Says She Loves India

Talking about her bond with India and her new life in Dubai, Rakhi added, “Kaafi time baad main India aayi, aur mujhe kaafi acha laga. Aur hum match bhi jeet gaye. I love India, joh pyaar izzat mujhe India mein milta, woh kahin nahi milta. But I'm glad main ab Dubai mein rehti hoon, kyunki ab main wahan ki citizen ban gayi hoon. Golden visa mujhe mil gaya hai aur main citizen ban gayi hoon,” (I’ve come back to India after a long time, and it feels really nice. Plus, we also won the match! I truly love India nowhere else do I get the kind of love and respect that I receive here. But I’m also happy that I live in Dubai now because I’ve become a citizen there. I’ve received my golden visa, and now I officially hold citizenship). Despite her controversies, Rakhi Sawant continues to remain a magnet for attention with her mix of drama and humour whether it’s joking about Donald Trump being her father or opening up about her personal battles.

