Echo: Venom Actor Reid Scott to Lead Investigation-Drama Pilot For NBC

Late Night star Reid Scott will be playing the lead in NBC's upcoming drama pilot Echo. The drama, which hails from Universal Television and Davis Entertainment, has been penned by JJ Bailey, reported Deadline. Billed as a high-concept, genre procedural show.

"Echo" revolves around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending heroes into the past — in the body of the victim. They assume the victim's identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.

Scott, 42, who will also produce the pilot, will play David, a member of the FBI who volunteers for the most dangerous undercover assignments. Bailey will also serve as executive producer alongside Davis Entertainment's John Davis and John Fox.