My Village: Kyra Sedgwick to Topline ABC's Upcoming Comedy Pilot

Kyra Sedgwick (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Kyra Sedgwick will be headlining ABC network's upcoming comedy pilot My Village. The multicamera pilot hails from "New Adventures of Old Christine" creator Kari Lizer, reported Variety. Sedgwick, 54, will play the empty-nester mom, Jean Raines, who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. This Country: Seann William Scott On Board Fox’s Comedy Pilot.

"She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realise they might actually need her more than they thought," the official logline of the show read. Topher Grace Returning to TV with a Family Comedy Pilot ‘Home Economics’.

Lizer will also executive produce the pilot, which is backed by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.