Ek Hasina Thi Returns To Television: Here's When and Where You Can Watch Sanjeeda Shaikh - Vatsal Sheth's Revenge Romance Drama

Ek Hasina Thi Poster (Photo Credits: Hotstar)

Vatsal Sheth and Sanjeeda Shaikh paired up for their 2014 revenge romance drama, who knew that a show that only ran from April 2014 to December 2014, would be etched in the viewers' memory forever? Loosely based on the America series Revenge, Ek Hasina Thi sees Nitya's (Aditi Sajwan) return into the affluent Goenka family of Kolkata after she was wronged by Shaurya Goenka(Vatsal Sheth) many years ago. After she is left to die by Shaurya and his friends, Nitya is saved by a doctor who adopts her and gives her a new face. She then returns as Durga (Sanjeeda Shaikh) to take her revenge. Sanjeeda Sheikh Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About The Ek Hasina Thi Beauty.

The show not only made it to the news for Vatsal and Sanjeeda's electrifying romance but also marked the television comeback of actress Simone Singh (after 7 years), as the matriarch of the Goenka family who is also one of the antagonists in the show. Simone's 'evil woman' portrayal and also her uber-stylish wardrobe won over a lot of audiences. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Vatsal Sheth's Track To End In The Shaheer Sheikh - Rhea Sharma Show, Cast Throws Him A Farewell Party (View Pics).

And much to everyone's delight, Ek Hasina Thi will soon be returning to television screens. Lead actor Vatsal Sheth announced the return to the show on Twitter.

Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Show:

Ek Hasina Thi will begin airing from April 8, 2020, on Star Plus HD at 5 pm. The show originally aired at 8 pm back in 2014 and did well for that time slot.

Check Out Vatsal's Tweet Below:

Ek Hasina Thi was a finite series from amongst the many saas-bahu shows present at that time on television and was immensely loved. Vatsal and Sanjeeda too as a pair were well accepted and loved by the audience, who wanted to see them together as lovers as opposed to enemies. Well, just hope that producers see the show and consider pairing them together after the lockdown ends and work resumes.