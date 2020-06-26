Due to coronavirus lockdown, the shootings of daily soaps had come to a halt. However, now the government has given a green flag to resume shoots but with strict guidelines. Owing to the same, many television shows have started shooting fresh episodes. Even Ekta Kapoor is one excited soul today. Why you may ask? As she just shared glimpses from the freshly sanitised sets of Naagin 4, Kumkum Bhagya, Pavitra Bandhan and more. The producer made fans excited by teasing them with live updates from the TV sets. Ekta Kapoor Sets An Example, Temporarily Suspends Production Across Balaji Properties Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

In the pics, we can see a compilation of all the things happening on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's shows. From celebs getting ready in their vanity vans to crew members going under temperature checks, TV czarina in a way showcased the new normal. In one of the pics, we can also see a part of the set getting sanitised. Indeed, it's a piece of good news for fans. Ekta Kapoor Announces The Return of Pavitra Rishta; Here's When and Where You Can Watch Ankita Lokhande-Sushant Singh Rajput's Daily Soap (View Post).

Check Out Ekta Kapoor's Story Below:

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

Here's One More:

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

Just like her even we are delighted to hear and know that finally, we all will get to see new episodes of our favourite daily soap. Meanwhile, Ekta was recently part of a controversy where an FIR was filed against her for hurting the feeling of Army personnel in her web show XXX: Uncensored 2. As soon as she came to know about the same the scene was deleted from the show. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).