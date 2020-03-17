Ekta Kapoor Sets An Example, Temporarily Suspends Production Across Balaji Properties Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Ekta Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The world is currently trying its best to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Entertainment industries across the globe have been hit badly by the scare of the coronavirus spread, but everyone is striding through. In India, many productions have hit pause. Joining the league is Ekta Kapoor's production house. She took to her social media pages and announced that the production work across her banners like Balaji Telefilms Limited, Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and ALTBalaji has been suspended in the wake of the pandemic, complying with measures suggested by the government. Amid COVID -19 Pandemic, Anup Jalota in Awe of Medical Care by BMC After Travelling From London to India, Appeals Passengers to Cooperate.

Ekta wrote, "The safety and well-being of our employees, cast and crew is of paramount importance to us. In light of the pandemic spread of the COVID-19 virus, all administrative and production work across Balaji Telefilms Limited, Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and ALTBalaji stands suspended till further notice." Met Gala 2020 Scheduled on May 4 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Scare.

"We're confident that together we will show our resilience and bounce back. We urge everyone to be safe and ensure necessary health measures," she concluded.

Check Out Her Tweet Here:

Amongst many 1st times,we have shut office for d 1st time (teams worked during d floods,terror attacks,bank holidays)! But today is not abt spirit but safety!Even temples churches gurudwaras n mosques r on a break!All we have is prayers humanity n each other!Stay safe team BALAJI pic.twitter.com/7cr7QenUWE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 17, 2020

Earlier, films and TV bodies met up for a meeting and advised productions to suspends temporarily. Not many have complied with the suggestions yet. Ekta Kapoor has certainly set an example by coming forward with the change to help the government contain the situation. We hope more banners will follow suit.