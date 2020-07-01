Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi is going to celebrate her birthday by doing a good deed. Ahead of her birthday on July 9, Elnaaz will raise money to help feed six to seven thousand families of Indian migrant workers. This will be done in association with an NGO. Whatever money is raised by Elnaaz and her fans, will directly go to the NGO for the cause. Elnaaz Norouzi Takes Up New York Film Academy’s Online Acting Course Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

"A few weeks back I saw a video of some migrant workers crying and saying that they don't even have money to eat roti. It was such a heartbreaking video. I am helping the ones I know around me but there are so many more who need help," she said.

"I'm so fortunate and could survive and live well for one more year. I needed to give back. India has given me the life that I have now, I want to thank the people with this small gesture," added the Iran-born and German-raised actress. She is currently in Germany amid the global COVID-19 lockdown.

