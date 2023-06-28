Actor Anil Kapoor, on Wednesday, hosted his The Night Manager team at his residence. He took to Instagram and shared a group picture with his co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and director Sandeep Modi, at his house. The team can be seen posing with happy faces on the balcony with the lovely weather. Along with the post, he wrote, "#TheNightManager2, never off duty! @adityaroykapur @sobhitad @tillotamashome @ravibehl @sandeipm @disneyplushotstar @banijayasia @the_ink_factory_". The Night Manager Part 2: Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s Series All Set to Return on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

As soon as he shared the post, actor Tillotama Shome commented. She thanked Anil for the snacks. She wrote, "Thank you for the delicious poha and bhel and nimbu paaani." Fans showered love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section. On Wednesday, the cast of The Night Manager 2 marked their presence at a press conference in Mumbai.

The Night Manager is a Hindi remake of the British television drama The Night Manager, which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series. Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans asking for more of the duo.