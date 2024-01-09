Makers of the web series titled Karmma Calling organised an event to unveil the trailer in Mumbai. Actor Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and wrote, "Na power, na paisa, na rules - Indrani ka saamna koi nahi kar paya. Kya hoga jab uska saamna hoga uske Karmma se? #HotstarSpecials #KarmmaCalling - all episodes streaming from Jan 26th. #KarmmaCallingOnHotstar." Karmma Calling Trailer Out! Raveena Tandon Shines As Indrani Kothari in This Disney+ Hotstar Remake of 2011 American Series Revenge (Watch Video).

The series revolves around Indrani Kothari (Raveena Tandon), the reigning queen of Alibaug, who is set to face off against Karma Talwar (Namrata Sheth) since secrets are dark and the stakes are high. During the event, Raveena talked about her character saying, "Playing Indrani Kothari helped me explore a very different aspect of myself as an actor, it is unlike any characters I have played before. I am experimenting with my characters. Indrani is powerful, and strong-headed and wants to maintain her position in the elitist society. She has secrets to hide but her life is altered in many ways as Karma Talwar enters the picture but she is not a woman to give in to her Karma that easily. Karma Calling is a tale of the glamorous, powerful Indrani Kothari and the enigmatic Karma Talwar and it'll surely keep the audiences on Disney+ Hotstar hooked."

See Karmma Calling Trailer Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Talking about the show and her character, Namrata Sheth said, "Karmma Calling dives into the glamorous world of the rich and reveals more than what meets the eye. Essaying Karma Talwar was a challenging and enriching experience for me as an actor. She's very layered, has a strong mindset and won't stop at anything. Working with the entire team at R.A.T. Films and Disney+ Hotstar has been a pleasure and I had especially an incredible experience shooting with Raveena Tandon. I've always admired her and have learned so much from her through the shoot. I can't wait for the audiences to watch the series..."

Talking about his role in Karmma Calling, Varun Sood said, "Playing the role of Ahaan Kothari was like a dream come true for me. While Ahaan's character may seem simple, he has a multilayered and complex personality which the audience will connect with. I am similar to him in some ways, which made it easier for me to sink into the skin of the character. Working with Raveena was a dream come true. I have been a fan of her since childhood and to have this opportunity felt surreal..." Karmma Calling Teaser Out! Raveena Tandon Dazzles in Her Glamorous Avatar As Indrani Kothari in Ruchi Narain’s Disney+ Hotstar Series (Watch Video).

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, "With Karmma Calling we bring to audiences an entertaining story that narrates a tale of two powerful women in a glamorous set-up and around the themes of love, deceit, betrayal, romance and vengeance that will resonate with our viewers. The series has been beautifully made by Ruchi Narain and R.A.T films have been brilliant partners to create this extravagant series."

Karmma Calling is based on the US original series Revenge, which aired from 2011 to 2015 and was created by ABC Signature, a division of Disney Television Studios. The series is produced by R.A.T. Films and directed by Ruchi Narain. It stars Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D'souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, and Piyush Khati in key parts.

Karmma Calling will be available on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 26, 2024.