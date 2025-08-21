Bharti Singh may have built a luxurious life through years of hard work, but behind the laughter lies a fear that has kept her grounded literally. The popular comedian revealed she has not taken a flight since the tragic Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed 270 lives. In a candid chat with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Bharti said, “Ever since the Air India crash happened, I haven’t taken a flight. Now, I have to go for a couple of things and I am already scared. Ever since I had my kid, I have started acting like a coward.” ‘Maha Kumbh Mein Ja Rahe Ho?’: Comedienne Bharti Singh’s ‘Behosh Hokar Marne’ Response to Paparazzo’s Question Leaves Fans Divided (Watch Video)

Bharti Singh Skips Monsoon Events Over Flight Turbulence Fear

The comedian shared that she now refuses to travel or work during monsoons, even if it means losing significant income. “During the monsoons, I don’t take up any event for at least four months when, in fact, there are so many events that happen during these four months. I refuse everything, no matter how much money they offer me because I am genuinely scared of turbulence. When people in the flight scream out of fear, it makes you weaker. I said, ‘It’s okay, I won’t make any money in these four months’. Haarsh keeps telling me, ‘If something has to happen, it will happen even if you are inside the house’. I tell him, ‘It’s okay. I will handle it if it happens at home but in the flight, if something goes wrong, you are going to die’,” she said.

Bharti Singh Jokes About Air Travel

Recalling the tragic crash, she mentioned the sole survivor. “Not everyone can be as lucky as the person who was seated on 11A and miraculously survived the Air India crash.” When the host pointed out that car accidents are statistically more common than plane crashes, Bharti joked, “Toh 4 cars bech dein aur ek chota plane le lein? (Should I sell 4 cars and buy a plane?)” ‘Woh Show Hi Aisa Hai’: Old Video of Bharti Singh Backing Samay Raina Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia and ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy – WATCH.

Watch Bharti Singh’s Full Interview:

Bharti Singh Shares Unique Safety Tip for Family Travel

Bharti also revealed her precaution for an upcoming family vacation: “Now, my entire family has to go on a holiday. And I have decided that we will go on two separate flights. Because if we all travel in one flight and if something happens, there will be no one left to sign the documents even.” Air India Flight 171 was a scheduled passenger flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick that crashed on June 12, 2025, killing 229 passengers and 12 crew members.

