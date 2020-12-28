Farooq Sheikh’s demise is a huge loss to Hindi cinema and theatre. He was not only a brilliant actor, but was a lovely human being. He was best known for his works in films from early-70s to early-90s. He was also popular in the television industry during the late-80s until early 2000. Besides acting in serials, the legendary actor had also worked as a television presenter and it was a treat for the audience to watch him on the small screen. Jeena Isika Naam Hai, Ji Mantriji are some of his popular works. Farooq Sheikh's Last Movie Scene With Ranbir Kapoor is Pure Gold- Video!

Farooq Sheikh has worked with one of the finest filmmakers in the country such Satyajit Ray, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, among others. It has been almost seven years since he passed away, but no one can forget his works. Remembering the brilliant actor of the industry, let’s take a look at his popular TV shows that the audiences loved watching.

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai – It’s an award-winning talk show that gave a sneak peek into the B-town celebs’ life. He interviewed celebs and asked them about their personal and professional life.

Shrikant – It was one of the most popular shows aired on Doordarshan. It was also a highly rated television show and Farooq, who played the titular role, was lauded for his performance.

Chamatkar – Farooq’s character was loved and praised by viewers. He had played the role of a man who isn’t deaf, but had listening issues. But the intriguing part was he had the power to hear conversations at long distance and could even read people’s mind.

Ji Mantriji – This was an adaptation of the British satirical show Yes Minister in which Farooq played the role of Minister of Administrative Affairs named Surya Prakash Singh.

Do Dil Ek Jaan – This show was the legendary actor’s last stint that aired on Life Ok. He was seen playing the role of the lead actress’ father. Although he was seen only in a few episodes, his charming act was loved.

These are some of the popular TV shows for which Farooq Sheikh will always be remembered. There would be no other actor who can replace this brilliant star.

