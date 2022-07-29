Filamchi Bhojpuri, a regional movie channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, which has been creating numerous firsts in the category, is happy to announce its on-ground 30-day canter activity during the holy month of Sawan. A first in the category, the canter activity will see the channel covering the entire route of the holy pilgrimage from Sultanganj to Deoghar with pilgrims and viewers who travel from different parts of Bihar and Jharkhand to worship Lord Shiva. Filamchi, IN10 Media Network’s Bhojpuri Film Channel, To Showcase 50 World Television Premieres.

The holy month that began on July 14 as per the Hindu calendar, sees numerous devotees in the region walk the 108-kilometer route to seek Shiva’s blessings every year. This year, through the on-ground activity, the channel wants to celebrate the festival with its viewers and be a part of the culture and rituals of the region.

On the initiative, Rajeev Mishra, VP – Programming & Strategy, Filamchi Bhojpuri said, "Purvanchal viewers have strong beliefs in the pious period and Deoghar. We aim to reach out to the masses and travel with them to build a stronger connection with our audience. It is more than a brand connects activity; we want to connect with our viewers’ beliefs via this." Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye Is A Big Hit On Filamchi Bhojpuri YouTube Channel; Khesari Lal Yadav And Kajal Raghwani's Film Crosses 21 Million Views.

The entire pilgrimage will be aired on the channel over the coming weekends starting on July 30 at 9:30 am.

The channel is also engaging with the audiences via a #Filamchisaavansomari contest and Manoranjan ka Maharath where devotees can send their wishes and desires to Lord Shiva through Nandi Maharaj present at the Baba Duaar canter. The channel has also collaborated with Shubhkart to give away puja thalis to the devotees.

