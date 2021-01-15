Neha and Tony Kakkar are back! As after their superhit song 'Shona Shona' starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, the duo is all set for another hit with 'Gale Lagana Hai'. Their latest track will see television's popular stars, Nia Sharma and Shivin Narang. This is the first time these two actors have collaborated for a project. Neha teased fans with the poster of the music video and it’s romantic. Along with it, she also revealed that the song will release on January 18, 2021. Shona Shona Song: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Cute Chemistry is the Highlight of this Song (Watch Video).

The first look poster of the melody sees Nia and Shivin in their own world looking at nature. The camp backdrop of the photo makes us feel that this is going to be a typical lovey-dovey song. While Shivin can be seen wearing a chequered shirt, pants and boots, Nia, on the other hand, gives a fashionable vibe with a fur coat, white pants and sneakers. All in all, we are excited for this one! Khyaal Rakhya Kar Song Out: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Pregnancy Track Is Simply Cute (Watch Video).

Check Out The Poster:

How did you find the poster? Well, as per us it does make us curious for the full-fledged song. Meanwhile, workwise, Nia Sharma was last seen in Naagin 4 and Khatron Ke Khiladi whereas Shivin had made his Bollywood debut with Dheet Patangey. Stay tuned!