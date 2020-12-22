Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's latest single 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' is finally out! The song sees the couple in a completely different avatar. Also, after 'Nehu Da Vyaah', this latest pregnancy melody is a perfect follow-up. 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' is sung by the diva Neha Kakkar herself, penned by Babbu whereas the music is given by Rajat Nagpal. All in all, the track is simply cute and takes you a done and dusted story. However, it's the duo's chemistry which is the highlight of the song. Khyaal Rakhya Kar Song Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Hyptonise You With Their Magical Chemistry In This Punjabi Track (Watch Video).

The track tells you a story about how childhood buddies Neha and Rohanpreet fall in love with each other and live a happily married life until a personal tragedy ruins everything. However, life moves on with a new phase. Ahead, we also get to see Neha playing the role of Rohanpreet's mother. Yes, you read that right! The couple has done a decent acting job in the song which is also applaud-worthy for sure. Challon Ke Nishaan Song Out: Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty’s Soulful Track Is an Ode to Love, Loss and Memories (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

Earlier, as part of the promotional gimmick, Neha had posted a picture flaunting her baby bump that created quite a chaos online. Many thought that the two are expecting their first child, but that was not the case. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh fell in love while shooting for their first music video. They got hitched on October 24, 2020. Stay tuned!

