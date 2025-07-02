DocuBay, the leading platform for premium documentaries and part of IN10 Media Network, has expanded the reach of its powerful original film Gateway of Europe: The Migrant Crisis by releasing dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil and making the gripping narrative accessible to a wider Indian audience. ‘Gateway of Europe – The Migrant Crisis’ Trailer: DocuBay’s New Documentary Sheds Light on Heartbreaking Migrant Emergency in Lampedusa.

The Hindi version is available from June 25, followed by Telugu on June 27, and Tamil on June 30. Following its premiere in English on June 20 which was timed poignantly with World Refugee Day. The film has already sparked crucial conversations across the globe.

With its raw and unflinching lens on one of the most pressing humanitarian challenges of our time, Gateway of Europe has been hailed for its emotional depth, gripping visuals, and journalistic integrity. Set on the island of Lampedusa, often referred to as Europe’s frontline in the migrant crisis, the documentary immerses viewers into the lives of refugees fleeing conflict, poverty, and persecution.

Watch the Trailer of 'Gateway of Europe: The Migrant Crisis':

While also spotlighting the emotional toll on local communities and border officials navigating impossible moral and logistical dilemmas. Directed by Max Serio with empathy and urgency, Gateway of Europe humanises a crisis often reduced to statistics, offering a rare look at resilience, survival, and the very idea of sanctuary. ‘The Dupatta Killer’: DocuBay’s Acclaimed Documentary Now Also Available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu Languages.

The dubbed versions further DocuBay’s mission to make thought-provoking global narratives accessible to a wider Indian audience. To support this multilingual expansion, DocuBay has launched a dedicated content hub on its platform, allowing users to explore the film and its themes in their preferred language. Gateway of Europe: The Migrant Crisis is currently streaming on DocuBay.

