Looks like the season of love is never going to end in the showbiz, as we've seen so many celebrity couples either getting engaged or married in the gone months. And the latest pair to get rokafied is none other than Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. Yes, that's correct! The TV stars who play ex-lover Virat and Pakhi on Star Plus' daily soap shared the news on their respective Instagram by teasing fans with the pictures from the ceremony. In the pics, the two can be seen at peace in each other's company. Pavitra Rishta Actor Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhi Seth’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin, Pictures From Their Mehendi Ceremony Go Viral!

The two have shared three photos from the occasion and every photo proves how they are made for each other. The couple can also be seen twinning in olive green outfits. While Aishwarya looks beautiful in a sharara attire, Neil, on the other hand, opted for a kurta-pyjama combo. In one of the pics, both also smile for the camera where we see them in floral garlands. "From the madness, to the fun, and all the love that bloomed, for lifetime we became one," Neil captioned the post. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are Married! Actor Shares First Pictures as a Couple With a Lovely Caption.

Check Out The Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

As soon as the couple shared their roka ceremony pictures on Instagram, friends from the fraternity wished the couple. For the one's unaware, Neil and Aishwarya fell in love while shooting for their serial and in quite a short span decided to take the next step by getting engaged. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is also doing great on the TRPs chart. Stay tuned!

