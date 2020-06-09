Good Samaritans Rupali Ganguly and Jaya Bhattacharya Feed Stray Dogs In Filmcity (Watch Video)

Jaya Bhattacharya and Rupali Ganguly Feed Filmcity Strays (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While all that we humans have been worried about ever since the country shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, along with a lot of human lives that have been affected, so have the strays, that have been deprived of their daily scraps of food. In fact, quite a few movement and initiatives were launched back in March to gather support and funding for feeding strays, which was a welcome move. Sonakshi Sinha Gets Stern With Those Abandoning Their Pets Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown (Read Post).

And its not just volunteers and animal lovers who reached out to urge citizens to help feed stray animals. A host of actors who are animal lovers have also appealed and lent their support to such initiatives. And from amongst them, the front runner is actress Jaya Bhattacharya. The actress is an avid dog lover and her Instagram has off lately been all about her initiatives and appeals to provide food for stray dogs wasting away during the lockdown. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Fame Jaya Bhattacharya Goes Bald Amid Lockdown and Her ‘Quarantine Look’ Leaves Fans Stumped (Watch Video).

And the actress was recently joined by Rupali Ganguly and the duo were seen providing some stray dogs in Filmcity with food. Coronavirus: Rupali Ganguly Comeback Anupamaa’s Launch Delayed, Timeslot to Be Replaced By Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Hour Long Episodes.

Check Out The Video Below:

This isn't the first time that the actresses have ventured out to feed strays. Its heart-warming to see people in a position to influence a large number of people do such good samaritan work for stray animals, who have been rather deprived during the lockdown.