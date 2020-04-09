Sonakshi Sinha Gets Stern With Those Abandoning Their Pets Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown (Read Post)

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus scare has affected many lives across the globe. But one thing which we humans are missing on is to take care of the stray as well as pet animals. Just like us even they are suffering and it's the need of the hour to help them amid the crisis. Bollywood actress, Sonakshi Sinha via her latest post on Instagram has urged fans to not abandon their pets. Despite being informed that the deadly bug and animals have no connection, still many people are not understanding this fact it seems. And we laud Dabangg actress' stern message to fans on the same lines. Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha Share 'Preamble of India', Slam Police Action Against Students Protesting Citizenship Amendment Act (View Posts).

The B-townie has lashed out at the people who have abandoned their pets. She further tells them to abandon their ignorance and inhumanity instead. The best part about the post is the photo which features the actress with her doggie. Earlier, BJP leader, Maneka Gandhi had appealed to one and all to not fall prey to rumours that animals are the carrier of COVID-19. "Cats cannot give or get Coronavirus. If you have seen some nonsensical thing on television that a tiger in one zoo has got it. Remember this cat is not a tiger. There is no relationship. It is same as comparing dogs to wolves," Gandhi, said video message on Twitter. Pretty and Pastel! Sonakshi Sinha Looks Resplendent in her Anamika Khanna Outfit (View Pics).

Check Out Sonakshi's Post Below:

Sonakshi is not the first one to talk in favour of cats and dogs. As earlier, John Abraham had showered anger on the municipal authorities to spread false facts relating to the same. This led to the authorities issuing an apology. We love it when Bollywood unites. Stay tuned to LatestLY!