Preksha Mehta Suicide: Surbhi Chandna, Arjun Bijlani and Others Mourn the Death of the Crime Patrol Actress (View Tweets)

Preksha Mehta , Surbhi Jyoti, Arjun Bijlani (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

Yesterday (May 26), the news of Crime Patrol actress, Preksha Mehta committing suicide hit the news, leaving one and all shocked. The girl was just 25 years of age and ended her life by hanging herself to a ceiling fan. After the death news of TV actor, Manmeet Grewal's a week ago, this one comes left everyone numb. Mehta committed suicide at her residence in Indore. Reportedly, she left a suicide note but did not reveal the reason behind taking the extreme step. The late actress had shifted to her hometown just from Mumbai just before the nationwide lockdown. Reports hint that it was stress and tension which led Preksha to do so. Crime Patrol Actress Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide.

Soon after this sad news broke online, stars from the television world mourned her death and also offered condolences. From Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Chandna to Divya Agarwal, celebs expressed their grief over the loss. Preksha Mehta Suicide: Karan Kundrra Pays Condolence, Says 'We Need to Care About People Around Us'.

Arjun Bijlani

Heard another actor committed suicide . Condolences to the family. #PrekshaMehta rip. — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) May 26, 2020

Surbhi Chandna Reacted To Bijlani's Post

Devastating — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) May 26, 2020

Karan Kundrra

‘Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka marr jaana’ another television actor has committed suicide and this is what she posted last on her Instagram #prekshamehta this is extremely sad! You were so young.. you had your entire life in front of you! We need to talk more about mental health.. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 26, 2020

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal's Instagram Post

Salil Sand

This is shocking!! #PrekshaMehta allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling at her resident. I don’t know what to say anymore!! — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) May 26, 2020

For the unversed, before ending her life, Preksha had taken to her Instagram story and posted a cryptic tweet which hinted how stressed she was in life. Her post read, "Sabse bura hota hai, sapnon ka mar jaana (The worst part is when our dreams die)." May her soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to LatestLY!