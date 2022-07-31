British actress Hannah Dodd is set to join the Bridgerton family and she can't contain her excitement. She recently opened up about her new role as Francesca in the third season of Bridgerton, telling TVLine in a recent interview that she's "so excited". Quoted by People magazine, Hannah said: "Everybody's been so lovely. I just wanted to do a good job." Simone Ashley Confirms She Will Return for Bridgerton Season 3, Says ‘We’re Going To Be Back!’

According to People, Netflix announced in May that Dodd will be joining the cast as the Bridgertons' sixth-oldest sibling, a character that was previously played by Ruby Stokes in seasons 1 and 2. Stokes, 21, exited the record-breaking show to lead Lockwood & Co., another series on the streamer.

Netflix said in a statement accessed by People: "Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family. Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it." Bridgerton Season 3: Everything You Need To Know About Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor’s Netflix Series.

Based on the books by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton became Netflix's most-watched English-language TV show in April. People further states that in line with the books, the TV show follows each member of the Bridgerton family on their quests for love though executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen hinted that the TV series might switch up the order.

