Noted director Hansal Mehta and screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi are going to be part of a roundtable discussion moderated by director Raja Sen at the 10th edition of Dharamshala International Film Festival. Their discussion will revolve around the way OTT is gaining popularity and how it has changed the independent filmmaking environment. The festival will go online from November 4 to 10. The Big Bull Trailer: Scam 1992 Director Hansal Mehta Requests Fans 'To Not Make Unfair Comparisons' With Pratik Gandhi's Series.

Festival director Ritu Sarin said: "Our team is thrilled to announce DIFF's special programming events that will interactively engage with filmmakers and film-lovers more than ever before. Both emerging and established filmmakers are sure to find great value in these in-depth conversations with a range of industry professionals. These timely discussions will explore best practices in the field, social movements in film, modern technological developments in cinema, and more." Hansal Mehta Celebrates Scam 1992's Victory at Asian Academy Creative Awards; Pratik Gandhi's Show Bags Best Drama Series and Best Direction Honours.

The festival will also have a post production lab for aspiring filmmakers or students to learn about the production process. It will include a series of interactive masterclasses with industry professionals, moderated by Mehak Jamal. The independent filmmakers who are part of this year's special programming include Hansal Mehta ('Shahid', 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'), Anup Singh ('Qissa'), and many more.

Beside this the festival has included some Indian and international films like 'There is No Evil' (Director: Mohammad Rasoulof) winner of the Golden Bear at Berlinale 2020, and Russia's entry to the Oscars, 'Dear Comrades' (Director: Andrei Konchalovsky). Moreover, there will be conversations with first-time filmmakers and on film financing in India and also with acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Avi Mograbi and Bangladeshi artiste Naeem Mohaiemen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2021 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).