Hawaii Five-O Finale: Popular CBS Show Is Ending After the 10th Season

The popular CBS series Hawaii Five-0 is set to conclude with its tenth season. The police crime drama, which started in 2010, will wrap its ten-year run with a two-hour series finale on April 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Developed by Peter M Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, the show is a reimagining of Leonard Freeman's classic series that ran from 1968 to 1980 on CBS. Y: The Last Man FX Series Ropes In Ben Schnetzer to Play Yorick Brown.

The series follows an elite state police task force set up to fight major crimes in the state of Hawaii. It featured Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan in the lead. "It's never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction while establishing its own signature style," Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said. "From episode one, 'Hawaii Five-0' has been a huge success for us. Outer Range: Josh Brolin to Topline Amazon’s Mystery Series.

Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality, longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan-devotion it inspired," he added. Hawaii Five-0 is the second long-running CBS drama to conclude this year after "Criminal Minds" aired its last episode on February 19 after 15 seasons.