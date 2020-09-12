Actress Hina Khan is on a career-high these days. After a rather impressionable performance in Naagin 5, the lady has reunited with her Naagin 5 co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar. The actress announced the project a few days back with an adorable -poster with Dheeraj. And now, the lady also unveiled the first teaser of her music video. Humko Tum Mil Gaye: Hina Khan Shares First Look Of Her Song With Naagin 5 Co-Star Dheeraj Dhoopar.

In the video, Hina is seen decking up for her life partner and her reminiscing all of their life-changing moments as she goes into a flashback. She then opens the door and the teaser ends on a suspicious note. Naagin 5 Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Turns Producer for a Short Film.

Check Out the Teaser Below:

Humko Tum Mil Gaye is Hina Khan's second music video. She had earlier done Ranjhaana, a 'punarjanam' themed music video with her Bigg Boss 11 bestie Priyank Sharma which had received a thumbs up from the audience.

