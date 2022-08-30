Imlie on Star Plus is getting a lot of love from the fans. The viewers cannot have enough of Aryan and Imlie’s bonding in the show. Essayed by Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer respectively, the show is all set to take a leap. Netizens have been showering immense love and have been trending #NoSuMaanNoImlie on social media. Well, now Fahmaan took to his Twitter handle to share a picture with Sumbul and Keva Shefali who plays the role of Cheeni in the show. He caption the picture as the ‘Countdown Begins’. With this, we can certainly tell that the show is now headed towards the leap phase and culmination of #SuMaan! Imlie Spoiler Update: Imlie Gets Pregnant, Aryan Refuses To Believe That He Is the Father in Star Plus’ Popular Drama!

Checkout Fahmaan’s post below:

