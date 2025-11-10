Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar is all set to bring a wave of 90s nostalgia to the grand premiere of Indian Idol 16. She gifted her special coin to contestant Anshika Chonkar after being moved by her heartfelt performance of the blockbuster song Rangeela Re. The Kunwara actress joined the contestants on stage, grooving to her iconic track. She opened up about a personal memory from the very beginning of her career. Urmila revealed, “When my first film was released and I went to watch it in the theatre, and when the song first came on screen and those thumkaas started, people threw money in the theatre. Today I want to give you a small part, a coin of my life, this is the same beautiful coin that I got on that day, all the very best bacha.” ‘Indian Idol 16’: Udit Narayan Hints ‘A Father Will Step Into His Son’s Shoes’ This Season.

Urmila Matondkar Joins ‘Indian Idol 16’ Premiere

Urmila Matondkar is set to grace the grand premiere of Indian Idol 16, as the show prepares for its star-studded “Premiere Party.” The veteran actress will be joined alongside musical legends Sukhwinder Singh and Kavita Krishnamurthy on the reality show. Last year, Urmila Matondkar appeared on a special edition of the singing reality show Indian Idol 14. During her visit, she fondly recalled her experience filming the 1992 romantic comedy Chamatkar, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the song Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho. She described Khan as not only a fantastic actor but also a wonderful human being. ‘Indian Idol 16’: Sankalp Yaduvanshi’s Emotional Return, Opens Up About Parents Separation and Credits His Mother’s Support; Shreya Ghoshal Gets Teary-Eyed.

Urmila Matondkar Calls SRK a Humble and Iconic Co-Star

Reflecting on the past, Urmila reminisced about her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and shared, “This song Is Pyaar Se Meri Taraf Na Dekho was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, and it has a separate fanbase. Piyush, you have beautifully attempted the song. I remember filming with the iconic Shahrukh, who is not only a great actor but also a lovely human being.” “He is one of the finest actors who has also done theatre, he’s been humble since the beginning and he has an aura that makes his co-actors feel comfortable. I feel that the people who have worked with him and shared screen space with him are truly blessed,” she added.

