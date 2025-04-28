April 29, 2025, Special Days: April 29, 2025, is a day of cultural, spiritual, and culinary significance. Parashurama Jayanti is celebrated by Hindus to honour the birth of Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Vishnu. International Dance Day highlights the power of dance as a universal language of expression and celebration. National Peace Rose Day encourages appreciation of the beautiful Peace Rose, a symbol of hope and harmony. Food lovers also observe National Shrimp Scampi Day, a day to enjoy the popular seafood dish known for its rich and buttery flavours. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 29, 2025 (Tuesday)

Parashurama Jayanti International Dance Day National Peace Rose Day National Shrimp Scampi Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 29, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:11 am on Tuesday, 29 April 2025 (IST)

6:11 am on Tuesday, 29 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:00 pm on Tuesday, 29 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Michelle Pfeiffer Daniel Day-Lewis Uma Thurman Katherine Langford Jerry Seinfeld Candace Owens Andre Agassi Andre Russell Ashish Nehra James Faulkner Raja Ravi Varma (29 April 1848 – 2 October 1906) Siddhant Chaturvedi Deepika Chikhalia Oviya Helen Sara Errani Mike Bryan Bob Bryan

Notable Death Anniversaries on April 29

Alfred Hitchcock Death Anniversary: April 29, 1980 (Aged 80 Years)

