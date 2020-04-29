International Dance Day: Shilpa Shetty, Rashami Desai and Other Celebrate the Day Expressing Love for This Art Form

Shilpa Shetty, Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On the International Dance Day, several celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Rashami Desai and Shamita Shetty, among others, took to social media to express their love for the art form. Sharing her dance rehearsal video from one of the dance reality shows, Shilpa mentioned that "dance" is her first love. "My first love 'dance'... my parents would say, I learnt to dance first in my cradle before I could even walk! I believe so too, because I can never stop myself from shaking a leg when I hear some music, any music! International Dance Day 2020: Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff And Other Bollywood Stars Who Dance Only To Steal Hearts! (Watch Videos)

"I'm a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, but my love for the art has never been restricted to any one form. That's simply because dancing gives me and many others the freedom to express themselves without any inhibitions," Shilpa wrote. Actress Rashami Desai paid tribute to dancing diva Madhuri Dixit on the World Dance Day. She posted a video on Instagram in which she is performing on Madhuri's song "Aaja Nachle". World Dance Day: Madhuri Dixit to Host a Two-Day Virtual Dance Festival with Ace Choreographers Farah Khan, Saroj Khan and Birju Maharaj.

"Dance is a hidden language of our souls....And that's the reason I choose BOLLYWOOD. A special tribute to my beautiful diva, the goddess @madhuridixitnene ..one of my biggest reason to be here dancing around #Happyinternationaldanceday," Rashami captioned the video. Actress Shamita Shetty, who is still known for her killer dance moves in "Sharara Sharara" song from the 2002 film "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai", has shared a few benefits of dancing.

Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Rehearsal Video for Super Dancer

Rashami Desai Grooves on Popular Madhuri Dixit Number

Shamita Shetty Recalls Rehersing for 10-12 Hours

Elli Avrram's Smooth Dance Moves Is Unmissable

Shamita wrote: "Dancing is my passion.. and it transcends me to a different world .. a world filled with happiness and love, the kind of world I wanto live in ...on another note : guys just put on ur music n dance!!! Move! It makes you forget all your worries and you burn a great amount of calories! Superb workout during this quarantine." Actress and dancing sensation Elli Avrram posted a throwback video in which she is seen trying a different dance style. "Let me repeat.... Throwback to when I tried this dance style for the first time," Elli wrote.