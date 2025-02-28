Amitabh Bachchan is currently occupied with his hosting duties in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. With over five decades in the industry, the Bollywood legend continues to stay at the top and consistently wows fans with his work. However, his recent social media post made fans doubt whether the acting great has changed his mind. Big B, who is quite active on social media, recently made a cryptic post on X (previously Twitter) that made fans speculate about his retirement. Earlier this month, the veteran actor shared a post on the platform nd and wrote, "time to go." A recent promo shared by the makers of KBC 16 showed him clarifying what his post meant exactly. Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up on Bachchan Family’s Dining Habits on ‘KBC 16’, Reveals Occupying Chair Facing North for THIS Reason.

Amitabh Bachchan Assures Fans He’s Not Retiring

A recent promo of KBC 16 showed Amitabh Bachchan interacting with the audience. One of them questioned him about his viral "time to go" post. To that the 82-year-old replied, "Usme ek line tha jaane ka samay hai. Toh usme kuch gadbadi hai kya?" (It had a line saying 'It's time to go'...is there something wrong with that?). After this, another curious fan asked, "Kahan jaana hai?" (Where do you want to go?) Finally, Big B put all rumours to rest and clarified the meaning of his viral tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About His Cryptic X Post on ‘KBC 16’

He said, "Are bhaisaab, humko kaam pe jaane ka samay aagaya hai...gajab baat karte ho yaar. Raat ko 2 baje humko yahan s echutti milti hai, to ghar pohchte pohchte 1-2 baj jaate hain. Woh likhte likhte hum need aa gayi, toh who wahi take reh gaya...Jaane ka waqt aur hum so gaye." (It meant that it's time for me to go for work. It was 2 AM in the night when I reached home after finishing work. While returning, I dozed off while typing the tweet, which is why it went that way. ‘Tumblr Is Getting on My Nerves’: Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Frustration With Blogging Platform, Says It Rejects His Pictures and Blanks Out His Writing.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Viral Tweet

T 5281 - time to go .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 7, 2025

Big B's clarification was met with a loud response from the audiences, who were relieved to know that the retirement rumours were, after all, just rumours. Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 from Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Sony TV.

