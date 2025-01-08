Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. While interacting with participants of the popular quiz show, the cinema legend often shares some interesting details about his personal life, leaving viewers amazed. In the latest episode of KBC 16, Big B was left stunned after a participant named Kaushalendra Pratap Singh brought up a lesser-known story about the acting great. The contestant recalled an incident described in a book by Big B's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and spoke about the dining habits of the actor's family as mentioned in the book. ‘Jaya Ji Ko Gajra Bohot Pasand Hai’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares About His Sweet Romantic Gesture for Wife Jaya Bachchan on ‘KBC 16’.

Amitabh Bachchan on Bachchan Family’s Dining Habits

Contestant Kaushalendra Prata Singh, who hails from Dhanbad and works in the coal-buying sector, spoke about the Chasnala mining disaster, which inspired Amitabh Bachchan's 1979 film, Kaala Patthar and how, during the shoot, contaminated water was sprayed on him to recreate the real-life scene. He said, "I read that your health suffered due to the water, but you continued shooting. The incident is well-known in our region. Your father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, mentioned about it in his book."

Watch ‘KBC 16’ Promo:

After Big B acknowledged the anecdote, Kaushalendra then shifted the conversation to a more personal level and recounted another story from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's book. This time, he spoke about Bachchan's family's dining habits and said, "He wrote about how your family always dines together and that you sit at the dining table facing towards the north. He mentioned that facing north brings truth and he himself sought truth while wishing you a long life. He also wrote that when he expressed his desire to sit in your place, you told him, 'I don't want a long life at the cost of truth.'" ‘Huge Fan of Allu Arjun’: Amitabh Bachchan Humbly Requests Fans To Avoid Comparing Him With ‘Pushpa 2’ Star, ‘KBC 16’ Host Expresses Heartfelt Admiration for Telugu Actor.

Recalling the incidents, Amitabh Bachchan emotionally responded, "My father would always say that I should have a long life and that was enough for him." Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 9 PM IST.

