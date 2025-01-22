Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said that the micro-blogging website, where he regularly shares details about his life, is getting on his nerves because it rejects pictures of his work that he wishes to share with his fans, whom he lovingly calls his “extended family or EF.” Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Sundays Filled With Love and Affection at His Mumbai Home, Says, ‘I Am Rewarded Every Sunday’.

Amitabh took to his blog to express himself and wrote: “You know this Tumblr is getting on my nerves .. rejects pictures of my work that I wish to share.”

Amitabh shared that it “unannounced it blanks out my writing.”

He added: “Not that it has brilliant content , but just .. it deletes it . And I have been trying for long to put up some pictures and all it say's after a while .. is OOPS.”

In other news, Big B got emotional on the 25 years of his quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

During the episode of the show, a video played for Amitabh, featuring messages from his fans congratulating him on completing 25 years of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

An emotional Big B responded, “Thank you very much, Deviji. You have said such kind and wonderful things. I have never looked at this show as just work. Every contestant who steps onto this platform, and every audience member present, feels like a guest in my home.”

“Just as we welcome guests with warmth and hospitality at home, I strive to extend the same courtesy here. To me, you all truly feel like family”.

He added: “Life brings its share of ups and downs, and when I see contestants performing well, it fills me with immense joy. But when they struggle or lose, it deeply pains me. I have often said that the pain contestants feel is something I experience as well.”

He added that witnessing someone in distress is never easy.

"This game holds the power to transform lives in a single moment with just one correct answer. People come here carrying countless hopes and dreams, and being a part of those moments as their dreams unfold is a source of inspiration for me."

“I hope the love and affection from all of you continues to grow stronger forever”.

