Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha fame Jayashree Venketaramanan lashed out at trolls over her bikini pictures. She said: "I've always been comfortable in my skin. I don't understand why people make a big issue out of it. Like if you go to a party you wear a designer dress, when you go to a marriage or festivities you wear traditional, swim wear is for the beach it's that simple. It's what you are comfortable in. So when something that I post is being debated, trolled and sometimes too heavily. It is disappointing." Gol Maal Actress Manju Singh Passes Away; Singer Swanand Kirkire Mourns the Loss.

The actress stated: "It's just so bizarre because it's hard to even imagine how far people can go when you don't share the same opinion as theirs. Sometimes it's a herd mentality. It's so weird that these people who have never ever met you in your entire life have such strong opinions about you. They start talking about your family values, your character and even the personal choices you've made in your life and based on that one single opinion of mine." Dasvi Actress Yami Gautam Dhar Slams Media Portal For ‘Consistent’ Disrespectful Comments Towards Her.

The actress who featured in 'Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga' and 'Zindagi Khatti Meethi' revealed her take on trolls. "Sometimes, I take that one person who looks like a gang leader in the comment section and give him/her one reply but that's it. I don't reply further. I present that one opinion of mine and move away. That's all the attention I give. But usually I avoid these trolls because at the end of the day it doesn't matter," she added.

