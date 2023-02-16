Cricket has always generated enthusiasm in India, but the last couple of years have seen sports other than cricket coming to the limelight. Biopics on sportsmen and women like Milkha Singh, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj and many others have graced the big and small screens. Taking this fervour forward, IN10 Media Network’s production house, Juggernaut Productions has acquired the life rights of India's first woman poker player – Muskan Sethi. Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke: Regina Cassandra, Srijit Mukherji, Samar Khan and Others Attend Success Party of Juggernaut Productions’ Show.

Born in New Delhi, Muskan was always attracted to technology, gaming, coding, strategic games and cards, but at the tender age of 11, she found poker through her father who watched poker games. She got drawn to the deck of cards, exploring online gaming and other strategic games, but it was years later that she took up the sport professionally. The turning point for her career was when she won a contest that got her a seat with some of the greatest poker professionals playing for $1 million on the United Kingdom’s national TV show. Since then, she hasn’t looked back.

On the association, Muskan Sethi, the player honoured with the National Award by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, said, “Through the art of cinema, I want to encourage anyone who is pursuing an unconventional career path. I believe it's important to tell and hear each other’s stories.”

And added, “I hope to debunk myths around poker. It would be a dream come true if poker players attain the support and training to put India on the map. After all, this is the land of great mathematicians and inventors.”

The show will have aspirational undertones and tell a girl’s story and her life highlighting her presence of mind. Juggernaut Productions to Collaborate With Umesh Shukla's Merry Go Round Studios to Produce OTT Content.

On the development, Samar Khan, CEO of Juggernaut Productions said, “At Juggernaut Productions, we have always emphasised telling stories that are path-breaking and have strong women characters. For us, Muskan’s story has immense merit, and through this endeavour, we hope to break the notions about the game. It is a sport and not just a game of luck!”

“I believe the audience is eager to watch differentiated and aspiring stories. We are happy that Muskan has joined hands with us for the same,” he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2023 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).